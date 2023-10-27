Injury update – Arsenal loses two key players to fresh injuries

Arsenal has suffered a significant setback with new injuries to Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners are set to face Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend, following their victory over Sevilla in the Champions League earlier in the week.

The Premier League match is another important test of their title aspirations, and maintaining an unbeaten run is crucial for their title ambitions. However, Arsenal’s chances of winning the league are enhanced when all key players in the squad are fit and available.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed, via Arsenal Media, that both Partey and Jesus are unavailable for the upcoming game due to new injuries. Jesus had been in excellent form against Sevilla, contributing a goal and an assist, while Partey missed the game due to an injury sustained in the final training session before the match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Partey are two top players for us and we do not want to lose any of them in such a key stage of the season.

However, injuries are a part of the game and we must cope with it while also ensuring we win as many points as possible in their absence.

