Injury update on Arsenal target is nothing to worry about

Arsenal’s transfer target, Philippe Coutinho, has undergone surgery on his troublesome right ankle.

The Brazilian, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, is one of Mikel Arteta’s transfer targets as the Spanish manager looks to add some quality to his team in the summer.

He has been struggling with the right ankle for some time now and he finally decided to get it operated on.

Bayern Munich revealed on their Twitter channel that the Brazilian’s operation was a success and he will take around two weeks to begin his recovery program before wishing him a good recovery.

Sun Sports, however, claims that he will be out for around six weeks because of the operation.

He has impressed in Germany this season, but his performances haven’t been enough to convince Bayern to sign him up permanently.

The same report reckons will be up for grabs in the summer again as Barcelona want to sell him and fund their moves for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

Sun Sports further claims that Arteta has been considering a loan move for the former Liverpool man similar to what he is on at Bayern Munich at the moment.

However, his future could also be back at Barcelona as their manager has claimed that he loves the former Liverpool star.