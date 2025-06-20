Inside Real Madrid’s attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi

Arsenal appear to be closing in on the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with recent developments indicating that Real Madrid have stepped back from the race for his signature. The midfielder has long been considered a priority target for the Gunners, and speculation has intensified in recent days regarding an imminent move to the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi has consistently impressed for both Real Sociedad and the Spanish national team, earning a reputation as one of the most technically proficient midfielders in Europe. Reports have suggested that Arsenal may already have an agreement in place with the player, with some even claiming that he has completed a medical. While official confirmation is yet to be provided, signs are pointing strongly towards a completed transfer.

Real Madrid Opt Out of the Race

While Real Madrid had previously shown interest in the midfielder, their stance has shifted. As cited by Marca, the Spanish club had been encouraged to pursue Zubimendi by Xabi Alonso, who identified him as a key player upon his arrival. However, the club’s leadership ultimately decided against making a formal move, citing their existing depth in midfield.

The report explains that the decision makers at Real Madrid believe they already have players capable of performing the role Zubimendi would occupy, and therefore do not consider it a necessary acquisition at this time. This decision has cleared the path for Arsenal to press ahead with confidence in their pursuit.

Arsenal Move Appears Imminent

For Arsenal, Zubimendi represents a strategic addition to strengthen their midfield. His intelligence on the ball, composure under pressure and work rate off the ball make him a strong candidate to succeed in the Premier League. Should the deal be finalised, he is expected to provide immediate quality and depth to Mikel Arteta’s side.

With Real Madrid stepping aside, Arsenal are now in a commanding position. Supporters will be hopeful that no late twists emerge in the process, as the arrival of a player of Zubimendi’s calibre would be a significant boost heading into the new campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

