Insider believes Arsenal are ‘really sharp’ ahead of return to competitive action

Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal looked ‘really sharp’ in their friendly win over Lyon this week, with the club currently preparing for a return to action in just two week’s time.

The Gunners currently sit pretty at the head of the Premier League table, and will be keen to continue with their impressive early season form when they return to the pitch on Boxing Day, with a five point lead currently held over Manchester City.

While it is feared that the break could well disrupt our form, we showed little signs of distraction in handing Lyon a beating, and Watts insists he was most impressed with how sharp we looked.

He told his YouTube followers: “The main thing I took away from that was, A. The quality of goals for Arsenal, certainly Vieira’s was really good.

“But I just thought they looked really, really sharp, they didn’t look rusty at all, I think that’s a big positive that it seems like they’re still pretty on it.”

With William Saliba our only remaining player still at the tournament, we should be able to manage to try and work back to some sort of normality ahead of the return to action, with West Ham to come to the Emirates on Boxing Day in what could well be a tough fixture. Interestingly, the Hammers have more players remaining in the World Cup however, which could prove to be more of a distraction for them, and that could help us get straight back to winning games and reignite our form from before the break.

