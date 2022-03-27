Insider claims Arsenal may not need to bolster this position this summer

Charles Watts has claimed that Cedric Soares is ‘very happy’ at Arsenal, and unless he wants to leave there would surely be no point in signing a new option.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was signed last summer from Bologna, and he made an immediate impact in the first-team. The Japan international appeared to settle almost immediately into the English division, but the rigours of the Premier League appeared to take it’s toll on his body as he eventually succumbed to injury, and has been missing for almost all of 2022 thus far.

The right-back has continued to be one which we are claimed to be looking to bolster once again in the summer, but Cedric Soares impressive form since coming into the side for Tomi is more than worthy of challenging for the right-back role once everyone is fully fit, and it would hardly be a shock if we was to stick with the same two going into the new season.

Watts insists that Cedric ‘loves’ being at Arsenal, and makes a convincing case for him still being in north London come the close of the summer transfer window.

“It kind of depends on him. He has a nice contract,” Watts told his YouTube followers. “Will he decide he wants to go and play more regularly? I mean, people I know who are close to Cedric say he loves it at Arsenal and he’s very very happy.

“There’s been chances for him to go before now and he’s chosen to stay. He’s behind Tomiyasu at the moment and playing well. And it’s really a case of if he wants to go or not.”

I don’t think there will be much complaint if we didn’t bolster the right-back role this summer given the performances of both Tomi and Cedric this term, and the decision could well allow us extra funds to bolster our issue areas, such as in central midfield and attack. Soares has really impressed this season, and I dare say that he deserves to hold onto his place in the team even when his team-mate returns to fitness.

Do you think Cedric will immediately get dropped when Tomiyasu is deemed back to 100%?

Patrick