Insider updates on Arteta’s reported new contract rumours

Dean Jones has backed up reports that Mikel Arteta is likely to be offered a new contract by Arsenal.

The Spaniard’s current deal is set to expire in 2023, leaving around 18 months remaining on his current deal, the same amount of time remaining on Pep Guardiola’s current Manchester City deal.

There has been rumours that the Citizens could well look to Arteta when they finally decide to part ways with their current boss, and the Gunners are believed to be keen to sure up their position before his deal enters the final 12 months of his deal

Dean Jones believes that everything he has heard also points to the reports that a new contract is in the pipeline, and that he remains in the club’s long-term thinking.

“From what I’ve heard before now, it would fit in with what I’ve heard, because they see Arteta as the future of the club right now,” Jones told The Done Deal Show.

“I think back to probably two times he’s been under severe pressure in his time there so far, and both times, they were like they won’t twist here – they’ll stick with him unless it becomes impossible to because they’re part of a project now and he’s completely sold his vision to the board, they understand what he’s aiming for, they knew it was going to take a while to settle.

“I can fully believe that Arteta would be given an improved contract.”

I know it hasn’t always been plain-sailing, but the club does appear to be improving, and it would be a shame to give up when there is still plenty of work to be done.

I know it is difficult to stand by him when the going gets tough, but a top four finish was never going to be easy to earn this season, and the fact that we are even this close to one at this stage in the season is testament to the hard work being done, especially after the issues we have had to deal with, including being sat rock-bottom of the division after August.

Patrick