Instead of Being Negative Let’s Look at Wenger’s Great Achievements

ENOUGH OF THE HUMILIATING RESULTS OUR “GRIM REAPER FANS” LOVE TO POINT OUT WHENEVER POSSIBLE, LET’S LOOK AT THE SIDES WE HUMILIATED SINCE THE EMIRATES STADIUM MOVE… by Ken1945

It has been a regular need, it seems, amongst those who always have a half empty glass, to take every opportunity to remind us of our 8-2, 5-1 (2) and 6-0 defeats. I thought they needed cheering up by remembering the other side of the coin, so here goes:

PREMIER LEAGUE:

4/2/12…..Blackburn Rovers (H) 7-1

Same season Manure beat us 8-2 and they lost 6-1 to Man City! What incredible results.

11/5/12…Everton (H) 7-0

We finished 3rd, they finished 7th, 14 points behind us.

14/1/06…Middlesbrough (H) 7-0

We finished 4th, they finished 14th, 22 points behind us.

15/8/09…Everton (A) 1-6

We finished 4th and Everton finished 5th, 9 points behind us.

24/4/99…Middlesbrough (A) 1-6

We finished 2nd, they finished 9th, 21 points behind us.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

25/9/02…PSV Eindoven (A) 0-4

We progressed to the next stage group, they did not.

25/11/03.Inter Milan (A) 1-5

After needing at least a draw to progress in the competition.

23/10/07.Slavia Prague (H) 7-0

We progressed to the next round.

14/2/06…Real Madrid (A) 0-1

First English team to win at the Bernabeu. (Watch highlights here…)

5/3/2008.Inter Milan (A) 0-2

Beating the reigning European champions.

FA CUP:

27/1/07…QPR (A) 0-6

We progressed to the fifth round, where we lost in a replay 1-0 against Blackburn Rovers.

LEAGUE CUP:

23/9/09….Sheffield United (H) 6-0

We progressed to the fifth round, before losing 2-0 to Burnley.

15/10/12..Reading (A) 5-7

After being behind 4-0 at one stage, the positive switch of the Newcastle 4-4 draw, except we won!!!

Along with these thrashings and humiliations of other clubs, it’s also worth noting a few of the other outstanding achievement at the Emirates:

14/4/07 started an unbeaten run of 36 games unbeaten:

25/4/07 started a run of 25 consecutive games where we scored:

07/1/09 started a run of 7 consecutive clean sheets:

24/5/09 started a run of 12 consecutive wins:

We competed in the CL for 18 consecutive seasons, reaching the final for the first time in 2006, during which we didn’t concede a goal in the knockout stages:

Achieved three FA cup wins in four years, becoming the most successful side in the history of the competition, with 13 wins:

The one and only Invincibles of the modern era, with the first foreign manager to win the premiership:

So, in summary, we will always have those Bayern, Chelsea and Manure thrashings as part of our history, but we also have some great results and records of our own to compare.

I guess it depends if you want to be in a permanent state of purgatory or bliss, fully aware that the good always outweighs the bad, or that one’s glass of wine is half full rather than being half empty.

Cheers everyone, have a full glass on me and take care of you and yours!!!

ken1945