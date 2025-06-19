Instead of signing two strikers, should Arsenal go all out for one big swoop?

The race to sign a profile number nine has dominated Arsenal discourse in recent weeks. This has been fuelled by the club’s approach to the summer transfer window. Arsenal are actively holding talks with several players simultaneously, laying the groundwork before committing to a particular deal.

Most notably, the club remain firmly interested in Benjamin Šeško and Victor Gyökeres. Depending on which source you believe, the Gunners are edging closer to signing either one of them. While debate continues over which player should be prioritised, there is growing belief among supporters that Arsenal could even sign both. But could that actually happen?

Quantity over quality?

Though it may seem un-Arsenal-like, the double arrival of Šeško and Gyökeres is not out of the question, especially if reports continue to intensify. That said, the likelihood of both joining would depend heavily on whether their clubs honour gentleman’s agreements to sell them for reduced fees.

If Arsenal can land both strikers for around £60 million each, the combined outlay would hover in the region of £120-140 million. Given how desperate the current forward line is for reinforcement, such a move might seem justified. However, investing that much on two foreign players might prioritise quantity over absolute quality.

Both players would undoubtedly bring depth and potential, but the strategy could still represent a misallocation of resources. From a different perspective, Arsenal might be wiser to use that same budget to target a single elite option.

Alexander Isak: the perfect Arteta striker?

That option, of course, is Alexander Isak. The Swedish international is widely regarded as Mikel Arteta’s dream signing at centre-forward. If that is the case, the club should go all in to bring him to Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle have consistently insisted they will not sell the striker, with reports suggesting they would reject any offer below £150 million. Yet, amidst ongoing PSR pressures, their stance could soften if such a bid were actually tabled.

If price is a sticking point, it is worth noting that Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the £130 million signing of Florian Wirtz, a midfielder who is not yet Premier League proven and arguably has a lower reputation than Isak. Arsenal must start acting like a top-tier club. Isak is a 20-plus league goals per season player. He is the kind of centre-forward that wins titles.

If Arteta believes Isak is the perfect fit for the number nine role, then Arsenal should not hesitate. Especially not if the alternative is signing both Šeško and Gyökeres anyway.

Benjamin Kenneth

