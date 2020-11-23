Inter CEO admits Arsenal target who ‘is asking to be sold’

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that Christian Eriksen could be sold, with the midfielder being linked with a move back to the Premier League with Arsenal.

The Danish international left Tottenham earlier this year, but has struggled to find form in Italy.

Eriksen has only had a handful of starts this term, and has found himself substituted during each outing, and is now believed to be targeting another move.

While his thoughts on a potential return to England with Arsenal remain unknown, the move would make sense, with the Gunners in need of a creative midfielder at present, and Marotta doesn’t appear to have much interest in his player at present.

Marotta told DAZN (via TalkSport): “Conte responded in expansive fashion. We can’t keep a player who at the moment is asking to be sold.

“We will make the right evaluations. At the moment he’s available and Conte is using him in a way that is respectful of the club.

“Offers? At the moment they have yet to arrive. Should that change we will try to find the right combination.”

As much as I would rather see our club land a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai or Houssem Aouar ahead of Eriksen, he can’t be any worse than our current options, and he is proven in the Premier League previously which could mean a more instant return on our investment.

If I was in control of transfers, I would want to be bringing in more than one option this winter, and Eriksen could well prove to be a shrewd signing if we could pull it off.

Patrick