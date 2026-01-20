Inter man does not think Arsenal is the best in Europe this season

Manuel Akanji is set to face Arsenal once again, this time in the Champions League, as he lines up for Inter Milan against a side he knows well from his years with Manchester City. The defender has encountered the Gunners many times in the Premier League and now returns as an opponent in Europe, determined to play his part in ending their remarkable run.

Arsenal arrive as the only team in the competition with a perfect record, a statistic that reflects both their consistency and ambition. Inter will be eager to halt that momentum, particularly at a time when Mikel Arteta’s side is widely regarded as one of the strongest forces in European football. The Gunners have never lifted the Champions League trophy, and belief is growing among supporters that this season could finally deliver that long-awaited success.

Arsenal form and rising expectations

Arsenal’s performances this campaign have placed them among the leading contenders for continental honours. Their discipline, balance and attacking fluency have combined to produce results that few teams have matched. Many observers now consider them the benchmark in Europe, and their current form suggests they possess the quality required to go all the way.

The significance of this match is heightened by the context. Inter are a formidable opponent, yet Arsenal’s confidence remains high. Ending the season with the Champions League would represent a historic achievement, confirming the progress made under Arteta and validating the belief that this squad has reached a new level.

Akanji questions the best in Europe debate

Despite the praise surrounding Arsenal, Akanji is not convinced they deserve to be labelled the finest team on the continent. Speaking ahead of the match, he offered a measured assessment of their standing among Europe’s elite, according to Standard Sport.

He said, “They’re among the best in Europe, but not the best.

“I don’t think they’re stronger than Atletico Madrid or Liverpool. It’ll be a good match.

“Have they improved? I don’t watch much football anymore. I have three children at home and I already have a lot of football in my work.

“They definitely have a lot of good players and they’re consistent, which is important to be competitive.”

His comments underline the respect he holds for Arsenal, while also suggesting that the hierarchy in Europe remains open to debate. For Inter, his experience against the Gunners could prove valuable, particularly given the rivalry between Arsenal and his parent club.

As the teams prepare to meet, the contest offers more than points or progress. It provides another measure of Arsenal’s credentials and an opportunity for Inter to disrupt a side many now view as genuine contenders for the biggest prize in club football.