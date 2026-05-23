Inter Milan adds Arsenal man to their summer shopping list

Inter Milan are preparing to strengthen their goalkeeping department as they plan for the future, with several names under consideration as they look to maintain their position at the top level of European football. The club have recently secured a league and cup double in Italy, underlining their current strength and consistency across competitions.

Despite already having one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Europe in Yann Sommer, Inter are assessing long-term options to ensure continued stability in that position. Sommer has been central to their recent success, but club planning is already focused on the coming seasons and potential squad evolution.

Goalkeeper Plans and Transfer Interest

One of the key names being considered is Kepa Arrizabalaga. He has primarily featured in domestic cup competitions and has not yet made an appearance in the Premier League, which has contributed to speculation about his openness to a move.

Inter are reportedly assessing him as a potential first-choice option, with discussions expected to develop when the summer transfer window opens. The situation will likely depend on guarantees regarding his role within the squad, as playing time remains a key factor in any decision he makes regarding his future.

Future Role and Transfer Considerations

The Italian champions are believed to view him as a leading target for the upcoming transfer window, with his availability attracting attention due to his experience at the highest level.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Kepa is now Inter Milan’s main target, and the club are expected to make an approach once they become active in the summer transfer market.

Kepa is understood to be open to a move, although he would prefer clarity over being a guaranteed first-choice option rather than competing for a secondary role. His decision is likely to depend on assurances over playing time and the sporting project offered by any interested club.

Inter continue to evaluate their options carefully as they balance short-term success with long-term squad planning, particularly in key positions such as goalkeeper where stability is essential for sustained competitiveness.