Inter Milan and Arsenal 15m euros apart in valuation of Tomiyasu

Inter Milan continues to express strong interest in Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Arsenal has reportedly established a valuation for the player’s potential transfer.

Inter Milan’s attraction to Arsenal’s players this summer has extended to their pursuit of Folarin Balogun. In the case of Tomiyasu, although Arsenal initially showed resistance to parting ways with him, the fluid nature of the transfer market means that every player ultimately carries a price tag.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal is now willing to sell the Japanese international for a sum of 35 million euros. This valuation has been communicated to Inter Milan as part of the ongoing negotiations.

However, Inter Milan’s counteroffer falls below Arsenal’s asking price. The Italian club is reportedly considering an investment of 20 million euros for the former Bologna player.

Nonetheless, Arsenal appears to maintain a steadfast stance on their player valuations in the current transfer window. This suggests that Inter Milan’s proposed offer of 20 million euros may not meet Arsenal’s expectations, given their firm approach to player valuations during this period.

The developments indicate that negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing, and the outcome of these discussions will determine whether Inter Milan’s interest in Tomiyasu will ultimately materialise into a successful transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of our key players and losing him at the start of the season does not make so much sense.

The defender offers us depth and we need that, considering we will compete in at least four competitions this season.

If we lose him, the team will be weakened because he is one of Mikel Arteta’s favourite players who can play across the defence and we will have to sign another player to replace him.

