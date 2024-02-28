Inter Milan are keen to beat Arsenal to Italian teenager

Michael Kayode scored his first Serie A goal for Fiorentina over the weekend, a development that will likely interest Arsenal.

The Gunners have been monitoring the progress of the full-back for several months since he earned a spot on the Fiorentina first team.

Kayode is anticipated to evolve into one of Serie A’s top defenders in the coming years, and Arsenal could potentially sign him to further support his development in London.

Recognising his potential, Fiorentina has swiftly extended his contract to demonstrate their commitment to the promising player.

While Kayode’s performance over the weekend caught Arsenal’s attention, according to Football Italia, they are not the only club keeping an eye on him. The report suggests that Inter Milan has also sent a scout to assess the 19-year-old, expressing their interest in securing his signature.

Inter Milan appears confident that Kayode might choose to remain in Serie A and join their ranks rather than make a move to the Emirates with Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kayode has looked to be in decent form in recent months and will keep getting better, so if we like him, we need to act soon.

But he is still very much a youngster and will struggle to get chances to play for our first team.

