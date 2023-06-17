Inter Milan are serious about signing Balogun but face competition

Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun as a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko, with their sporting director Piero Ausilio reportedly flying to London for talks, according to a report from Italy.

Dzeko has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, leaving Inter in need of a new striker. However, they face competition from AC Milan and Roma for Balogun’s signature.

Inter views the USMNT international as an ideal successor to Dzeko and would prefer an initial loan deal to alleviate their financial situation.

On the other hand, Arsenal are more inclined towards an outright sale and has placed a €40 million price tag on the 21-year-old, who progressed through their academy.

Balogun recently had a successful loan stint at Reims in Ligue 1, thoroughly impressing with 21 goals in 37 appearances. Despite interest from other clubs, the report also suggested that Arsenal are open to retaining him as competition and backup for Gabriel Jesus in their squad.

With Mikel Arteta’s squad back in the Champions League next season, they will require a larger squad to cope with the demands.

The Hale End academy product’s addition to the team would provide valuable depth. However, the young striker, after enjoying regular playing time at Reims, is keen to continue his development and may be enticed by the prospect of more minutes at a bigger club.

As negotiations unfold, it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan or any other interested parties can meet Arsenal’s valuation and convince Balogun to make a move. The outcome will shape both Arsenal’s striking options and Inter’s plans for the upcoming season.

