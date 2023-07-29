Inter Milan backs out of Morata race to focus on Balogun

In recent weeks, Inter Milan has been actively pursuing a move for Folarin Balogun, following Arsenal’s decision to make the young striker available for transfer.
Balogun’s impressive loan spell away from Arsenal has increased his demand, and the Gunners are now open to selling him. Both clubs have set their respective valuations for the player, but Inter faced internal disagreements regarding their preferred choice.
Inter’s manager expressed a preference for Alvaro Morata, considering him a more experienced option for the team. However, the club’s executives were keen on signing Balogun instead.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Italian club has now resolved the internal dispute and decided to prioritise Balogun’s acquisition. They concluded that Morata’s age made him less suitable for their team.
With this decision settled, Inter Milan will now focus their efforts on securing the deal for the American star before the closing of the current transfer window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Inter seems serious about their interest in Balogun and this means we will get to offload one of our best youngsters for a decent fee.
Keeping him at the club would have been a good idea, but he will hardly play, so we are better off making some money from his departure.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
They can pay 50 million if they want Balogun, we don’t need to sell, they need a striker.
(They want loan first with obligation to buy)
They want 30 million fee; they can get Nketiah for that money, have to pay full freight 50 million for Balogun.
Why should Arsenal compromise and fold on valuations when no one else does?
If he is valued at 50 million then pay 50 million or jog on. Show some backbone FFS