Inter Milan considering a move for Hector Bellerin

Inter tracking Hector Bellerin

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A champions Inter Milan are looking at Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin as a possible replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan international looks likely to depart the San Siro this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain hoping to wrap up his signature this month.

Reportedly, personal terms between the clubs have already been agreed. And it appears like it’s just a matter of time before the French giants launch a €70m bid [add ons included] to land the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Inter are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to send the improved official bid around €70m [add ons included] to complete and sign Achraf Hakimi deal. Just a matter of time then he’s expected to join #PSG. 🔵🔴 Personal terms agreed until 2026, confirmed. Hakimi wants PSG. https://t.co/JpqQu9dsYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

The Gunners are open to the idea of letting Bellerin leave in this shop window if their asking price of €20 million is met. Several clubs from Spain as well as in Italy have shown interest in the 26-year-old Spaniard who has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The La Masia academy graduate has been underwhelming since making his comeback from a serious ACL injury that he suffered at the start of 2019.

Hector Bellerin is among the names under consideration by Inter to replace Hakimi. [@DiMarzio] — Z (@ZRAFC) June 23, 2021

Regardless, Bellerin Is still only 26 and a fresh start somewhere else can be crucial for the right-back in getting his career back on track.

The defender has made 239 appearances for the North London outfit, scoring nine goals and assisting 29 on the way. He was a constant menace to the opposition’s left-back with his pacey lung-bursting runs during the whole course of a match.

Several clubs have showed interest in Bellerin over the years, but Arsenal had no intention to move him on. However, a parting of ways this summer looks probable and seems rational.

I think every Arsenal fan can agree things could have been so much better, if he had not suffered that injury against Chelsea in January 2019.

Yash Bisht