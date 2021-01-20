Inter Milan considers ambitious swap deal with Arsenal

Inter Milan is looking to sort out an ambitious swap deal with Arsenal this month, according to reports out of Italy.
Tuttosport via Mail Sport says that the Italians are interested in swapping Christian Eriksen for Lucas Torreira.
Eriksen joined them from Tottenham in the January of last year, but he has failed to adapt to the demands of Antonio Conte.
The Italians are now looking to cut their losses. They have struggled to find a new home for him, and they are now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
Torreira has struggled for game time since he joined Atletico Madrid on loan from the Gunners.
His loan deal might be cut short in this transfer window if things don’t change, and Inter’s proposal looks attractive.
However, it is an ambitious one considering that Eriksen’s previous Premier League affiliation was with Tottenham.
The Gunners want a creative midfielder and the Dane fits the bill, but Torreira might have reservations about heading the other way.
This is because the Italians only want him as a backup to Marcel Brozovic, and he will likely not play as much as he wants if he moves there.
There are only a few more days left in this transfer window and both teams will have to get the deal sorted as quickly as they can.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Two or three years ago a swap to bring Eriksen here would have looked great business, in exchange for Titch Torreiera(far too small for Prem effectiveness, IMO). But Eriksens star has waned much since then and I fear yet another(Willian!!) too comfy player coming in and no longer young either. I hope we pass on this but would still like Torrriera sold or used in an exchange deal but only with the right incoming player.
We need hungrier, younger, more PRESENTLY dynamic players than todays Eriksen is likely to be, IF, which I very much doubt, he were to come here. Players on the way up, not the way down. I hope we will FINALLY learn this expensive lesson!
jon fox
November 17, 2020 at 10:55 am
Oh God YES! In a heartbeat! What fool would not want a top proven Prem player instead of a slow, immobile, ponderous, mistake ridden, sub par player like XHAKA! People who would not take Eriksen because he once played for Spurs are simple minded and not putting the club they CLAIM to love before their own childish prejudices.
That being said, this will NOT happen as most on here surely realise!
8 weeks ago you write this .
What’s changed ?
Wrote this *
Well it looks like we can only get loan deals this month so 6 month loan for Eriksen could do. He’s already experienced PL player, he won’t be on TOO high wages (because Inter wants to get rid of him, we won’t have to pay his wages in full), and it’s only a loan.
I’d say its an OK deal as long as we don’t buy him straighaway.
OT.. Sokratis has gone then!! To WWE?! 😆