Inter Milan considers ambitious swap deal with Arsenal

Inter Milan is looking to sort out an ambitious swap deal with Arsenal this month, according to reports out of Italy.

Tuttosport via Mail Sport says that the Italians are interested in swapping Christian Eriksen for Lucas Torreira.

Eriksen joined them from Tottenham in the January of last year, but he has failed to adapt to the demands of Antonio Conte.

The Italians are now looking to cut their losses. They have struggled to find a new home for him, and they are now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.

Torreira has struggled for game time since he joined Atletico Madrid on loan from the Gunners.

His loan deal might be cut short in this transfer window if things don’t change, and Inter’s proposal looks attractive.

However, it is an ambitious one considering that Eriksen’s previous Premier League affiliation was with Tottenham.

The Gunners want a creative midfielder and the Dane fits the bill, but Torreira might have reservations about heading the other way.

This is because the Italians only want him as a backup to Marcel Brozovic, and he will likely not play as much as he wants if he moves there.

There are only a few more days left in this transfer window and both teams will have to get the deal sorted as quickly as they can.