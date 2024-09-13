Inter Milan continues to follow Arsenal star ahead of January window

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a sought-after player in Italy, despite Arsenal’s firm stance on not allowing him to leave.

The defender has attracted interest from Serie A clubs over the last two transfer windows, but Arsenal has consistently made it clear that he is not available for transfer.

This hasn’t deterred interest, and a report in The Sun reveals that Inter Milan continues to monitor him. The Serie A champions have had their eye on Tomiyasu for some time and are expected to renew their pursuit ahead of the January transfer window.

The Nerazzurri will likely test Arsenal’s resolve again when the window opens, hoping to secure Tomiyasu’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of our most reliable players and we need to keep him for as long as possible on our team.

The defender also seems to enjoy his time on our books, so we expect him to stay.

However, if he struggles to play after returning from injury, he could ask to leave the club at the start of next year.

For now, we need depth, and we will probably have to keep him beyond the January transfer window if we remain in contention for four trophies.

