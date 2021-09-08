Inter Milan determined to beat Arsenal to quality midfielder

Inter Milan is planning to launch a move for Arsenal target, Franck Kessie even though he plays for their city rivals, AC Milan.

The Serie A holders have been on a buying spree recently and they even signed Hakan Calhanoglu from Milan in the last transfer window.

They are not done yet as they look to take full advantage of Milan’s struggles to pay good salaries to their best players.

Kessie has been in contract talks with them since last summer, but they cannot meet his demands and he will not accept their current offer.

The Ivorian is one of Serie A’s finest midfield players and TalkSport reported that Arsenal is battling Tottenham for his signature.

As he approached the end of his current deal, he is becoming more and more attractive and Arsenal could land him for free if they can convince him to sign a pre-contract agreement with them.

Todofichajes says Inter intends to sign him in the same manner as they landed Calhanoglu and they will pay him the salary that he wants from Milan.

The midfielder will also get a generous transfer bonus if he agrees to leave Stefano Pioli’s side for free and join their city rivals.