Riccardo Calafiori with Desire Doue
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Inter Milan eye move for Arsenal star but they know it will be difficult

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Riccardo Calafiori has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left back, attracting interest from Inter Milan, who are keen to bring him back to the Italian top flight. His performances have made him a key figure in the squad, underlining his growing reputation.

Since joining Arsenal last season, Calafiori has had to compete for his place, particularly alongside Myles Lewis Skelly. However, he has firmly established himself ahead of the Englishman during the current campaign, becoming a regular starter and one of the most reliable players in the team.

Importance to Arsenal

Calafiori is now considered one of the first names on the team sheet, consistently delivering strong performances. His contributions have made him one of the standout players in Arsenal’s squad, reinforcing the club’s desire to retain him for the long term.

Given his importance, Arsenal are determined to keep hold of the defender and are not open to the idea of selling him. His ability to influence matches from a defensive position, combined with his consistency, makes him a vital component of the team’s structure.

Interest from Inter Milan

As reported by Sempre Inter, Inter Milan is already considering a move to sign Calafiori next season. The Italian side views him as an ideal fit for their squad and is eager to add him to their group as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Despite this interest, the report indicates that Inter are fully aware of the challenges involved in completing such a transfer. Arsenal have made their stance clear and are not willing to sell the defender during the upcoming summer window.

While a return to Italy could be a possibility for Calafiori in the future, Arsenal’s current priority is to build on their strong season. Allowing one of their top performers to leave would run counter to that objective, and the club remain committed to retaining their key players.

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