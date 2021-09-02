Inter Milan eye move to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal

Inter Milan are claimed to be eyeing Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as the long-term successor to Samir Handanovic.
The German shot-stopper was linked with a potential move away from the club this summer, but rumours cooled after Euro 2020, and we have since signed Aaron Ramsdsale to come in as his back-up.
It has been far from the ideal start to the season, with our new signing picking up our only clean sheet from our first four matches in a 6-0 win over West Brom in the EFL Cup, while we lost our three league matches with Leno in goal.
The former Bayer Leverkusen man could well get an offer of a new challenge in the coming transfer windows, and I would imagine that we would entertain such an offer.
We were strongly linked with Ajax’s Andre Onana in the summer also, although he is currently banned from action after testing positive for Furosemide, with his initial 12-month ban having been cut to nine months, meaning he can return in November.
Inter are now claimed by TuttoSport(via SempreInter) to be considering one of Leno or Onana as their next number one, which will leave Arsenal with a decision to make, and we could well look to allow the 29 year-old leave with a view to bringing in the Ajax star to challenge Ramsdale for the number one spot.
Should Arsenal be looking to replace Leno or is he a key player for Arsenal?
Patrick
Sell Leno and buy Onana.
EASY
Sell him. Might as well have no goalie with the way my arsenal are going.
You cannot have 2 young talented keepers at their prime at a club.. Exact reason why Leno or Martinez had to go..
Nobody made an offer for Leno
Where did I say an offer was made?
Agree
After signing Ramsdale, we can kiss the idea of signing Onana goodbye. Onana won’t be content with playing “back-up” to our homegrown Ramsdale.
Elneny to Besiktas seems to be a possibility still, let’s hope.
Too average to stay except the money influence
Will be happy if he leaves
Elneny is good cover, he does work hard. I know that he is not a primary choice but we have issues.
Partey seems to have come down with Arsenalitis since joining and Granit is, well, Granit.
We need a couple of bodies available. Still, if we get decent cash…
Nivo is spot on!!!
Sorry to say the lack of confidence on our team coincides with having Leno in goal. Its not clear what he does for the team, can’t claim crosses, not quick off his line, etc. I just hate to expect so much from a limited player.
Why dont you ask yourself why Onana has not been picked up by any other prem teams….if you think hes one of the best in the world?
Really, well maybe if they have really strong CBs who control the box it might work.
He is a good shot stopper, just not good at playing out from the back or controlling the box (can’t think of a particular team that needs those skills can you?)