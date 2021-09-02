Inter Milan eye move to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal

Inter Milan are claimed to be eyeing Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as the long-term successor to Samir Handanovic.

The German shot-stopper was linked with a potential move away from the club this summer, but rumours cooled after Euro 2020, and we have since signed Aaron Ramsdsale to come in as his back-up.

It has been far from the ideal start to the season, with our new signing picking up our only clean sheet from our first four matches in a 6-0 win over West Brom in the EFL Cup, while we lost our three league matches with Leno in goal.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man could well get an offer of a new challenge in the coming transfer windows, and I would imagine that we would entertain such an offer.

We were strongly linked with Ajax’s Andre Onana in the summer also, although he is currently banned from action after testing positive for Furosemide, with his initial 12-month ban having been cut to nine months, meaning he can return in November.

Inter are now claimed by TuttoSport(via SempreInter) to be considering one of Leno or Onana as their next number one, which will leave Arsenal with a decision to make, and we could well look to allow the 29 year-old leave with a view to bringing in the Ajax star to challenge Ramsdale for the number one spot.

Should Arsenal be looking to replace Leno or is he a key player for Arsenal?

Patrick