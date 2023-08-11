Inter Milan finally gives up on signing Balogun

Inter Milan has reportedly made the decision to withdraw from the pursuit of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The young talent, who is also a part of the United States Men’s National Team, has been a subject of interest for Inter Milan throughout much of the summer transfer window. The Italian club viewed Balogun as an ideal candidate to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku’s departure.

Inter Milan communicated their interest in Balogun to Arsenal. However, Arsenal’s valuation of the young striker has been set at a high level, a valuation that Inter Milan is unable to meet. After engaging in deliberations for an extended period, Inter Milan has made the definitive decision to exit the race for Balogun’s signature.

Sempre Inter has reported that the financial terms demanded by Arsenal are beyond Inter Milan’s capacity to fulfil. Consequently, the Italian club has opted to redirect their focus towards other transfer targets.

With Inter Milan’s withdrawal, the possibility arises that Arsenal might retain Balogun for the current season and seek to integrate him into their squad. However, AS Monaco is anticipated to re-engage in negotiations with an improved offer for Balogun’s services, potentially creating another avenue for the striker’s future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could price Balogun out of a move from the Emirates in this transfer window and that should only be the case if we genuinely want to use him.

This is because no club will pay a huge fee for a player who has only just one successful season in his career.

He needs another season of scoring double figures to show he is now a top player and can be trusted to lead the line well.

