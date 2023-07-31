Inter Milan hatches a new plan to land Folarin Balogun

Arsenal and Inter Milan are looking to do a deal for Folarin Balogun after the Italians made him their first-choice striker signing this summer.

Balogun was in superb form last season when he spent the campaign on loan at Reims and that has seen Inter become keen on him.

The Italians are working on buying a new striker and their board believe Balogun is good enough for the team.

He will become the replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who will no longer join them from Chelsea.

Arsenal is more than happy to offload him for a fee, but they are struggling to find an agreement with the Italians.

Football Italia claims Inter have now hatched a plan to ensure he joins them, with the Nerazzurri preparing a loan move with an obligation to buy worth 35m euros.

It remains unclear if that would be good enough for Arsenal, but the report claims Inter could also move for West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca if they fail to get Balogun.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun remains a one-season wonder after his fine time in France last season, so we cannot make him too expensive for his suitors to sign.

The American needs to prove he can score 20 goals a season in a tougher league, but he no longer wants to go out on loan, so we must be prepared to take a reasonable fee from his departure.