Inter Milan identifies another alternative to Bellerin in potential blow to Arsenal

Inter Milan wants to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal this summer, but if they cannot land the Spaniard, they will sign someone else.

Bellerin has been their long-term target and they remain keen to close out his signing this summer.

Arsenal is also happy to sell him after 10 years of service to them as he appears to no longer be as effective as he was when he first broke into the first team.

The Gunners, however, wants an outright sale, but Inter is looking to sign him on loan with an option to make the transfer permanent.

This has been a sticking point in the transfer so far with the Gunners not willing to shift their position, considering he has entered the last two years of his deal with them.

Inter is now looking at alternative targets who can play in that position for them.

Tuttosport via Sempre Inter reports that the Italian champions have identified Manuel Lazzari as another option who can do a good job for them.

The move would reunite him with Simone Inzaghi who was his manager at Lazio last season and has moved to the Milan club.

Missing out on selling Bellerin this summer could have consequences for Arsenal, who will now have to deal with selling him for a cheaper fee next summer.