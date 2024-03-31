Inter Milan is prepared to rival Arsenal for exciting Serie A youngster

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode for several months as the young player continues to impress in Serie A.

Since making his breakthrough from the academy to the first team, Kayode has established himself as a key figure in Fiorentina’s lineup.

Arsenal’s interest in Kayode predates his latest contract extension, indicating their long-standing admiration for his talents and potential acquisition.

While Fiorentina aims to reclaim its status as one of Italy’s top clubs and is keen on retaining its best players, the reality remains that every player has a price tag.

This presents an opportunity for Arsenal, given their financial capability to make persuasive offers, although they are not the only club vying for Kayode’s signature.

According to a report from Football Italia, Arsenal faces competition from Inter Milan in their pursuit of Kayode. Inter views the young defender as their primary target should they opt to sell Denzel Dumfries during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Inter is one of the top clubs in Italian football, so if Kayode wants to remain in Italy, they could defeat us and add him to their squad.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…