Inter Milan is pushing to beat Arsenal to outstanding Serie A full back

Marco Palestra is regarded as one of the finest full-backs in Europe at present following an impressive loan spell at Cagliari from Atalanta, and the Italian club are now prepared to consider offers for the defender.

Atalanta have established a reputation for developing some of the finest talents in Italian football in recent years, and Palestra is the latest player to emerge from their highly respected system. His progress has attracted considerable attention, with several clubs across Europe closely monitoring his situation ahead of the transfer window.

Outstanding Development at Cagliari

Palestra’s loan spell last season provided him with valuable first-team experience, and he made the most of the opportunity by consistently demonstrating his quality. His performances highlighted his potential and reinforced the belief that he is ready to compete at a high level on a regular basis.

The defender’s displays earned widespread recognition and strengthened his standing as one of the most promising young full-backs in European football. As a result, interest in his services has continued to increase, with several leading clubs assessing the possibility of securing his signature before the start of next season.

Arsenal Face Competition for Signature

Although Atalanta could benefit from keeping Palestra in their squad for the upcoming campaign, the club are willing to sell while demand for the player remains strong. Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close watch on his development and reportedly view him as an ideal addition to their squad.

The Gunners are believed to see the Italian as a player capable of strengthening their defensive options and potentially serving as a replacement for Ben White. However, competition for his signature is expected to be intense, with other clubs also determined to secure a deal.

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan are currently the most serious contenders in the race for Palestra and are prepared to offer €40 million for the defender. The report states that Atalanta are seeking a higher fee and are looking to begin negotiations at around €50 million. This leaves Arsenal with an opportunity to enter the race, although it remains uncertain whether they would be willing to meet Atalanta’s valuation to bring the defender to the Emirates Stadium.

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