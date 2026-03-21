Inter Milan is showing interest in key Arsenal man

Inter Milan is reportedly interested in signing Riccardo Calafiori after previously missing the opportunity to secure his signature before his move to Arsenal, where he has since developed into a key player.

Arsenal Determined to Retain Key Player

Calafiori is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s most impressive performers, and the club view him as an integral part of their long term plans. As a result, he is considered effectively untouchable, even though interest from other clubs continues to emerge. His importance extends beyond club level, as he has also become a significant figure for the Italian national team.

Arsenal are keen to preserve the core of their squad, and Calafiori firmly belongs in that category. His contributions since the start of the season have been substantial, reinforcing his status as one of the most trusted members of the team. It is therefore no surprise that leading sides in Serie A regret not securing his services before he departed from Bologna.

Inter Milan Monitoring Situation

As reported by L’Interista, Inter Milan is now showing serious interest in Calafiori and could attempt to sign him during the summer transfer window. The Nerazzurri are understood to be exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Italy, despite the challenges involved in negotiating such a move.

However, any potential transfer appears highly ambitious. Arsenal is unlikely to entertain offers for a player of Calafiori’s importance, particularly given its desire to maintain stability and continuity within the squad. Retaining their strongest performers remains a priority, and allowing a key figure to depart so soon would run counter to that objective.

While interest from Inter Milan underlines Calafiori’s growing reputation, Arsenal are expected to remain firm in its stance. Keeping their core group intact will be essential to sustaining success, and Calafiori is undoubtedly one of the players they will be determined to hold on to.