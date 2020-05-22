Inter Milan joins Arsenal in the battle for Belgium international

Arsenal is facing an ever-increasing battle in the race to sign soon-to-be free agent, Thomas Meunier.

The Belgian will be out of contract at PSG this season and he has set his sights on a move to another team, according to Le10Sport.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Meunier since the last transfer window and the Gunners reportedly tried to sign him when Mikel Arteta became their manager.

Now, they will face competition from several teams for his signature with Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, thought to have even called the player to ask him to join Spurs, claims the same report.

Le10Sport further claims that Inter Milan has also set their sights on Meunier in a further blow to Arsenal.

The Gunners are struggling both on and off the field and this could affect their businesses in the summer.

If Arteta cannot lead the team to a European place when this campaign finally ends, then the Gunners could struggle to attract players like Meunier who have suitors playing in the Champions League.

The report also claims that Inter Milan has abandoned their pursuit of Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo and they now want to sign Meunier.

But they aren’t the only team battling for the player with Arsenal as the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are also looking to sign him.