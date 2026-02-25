Inter Milan joins Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga star

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Leon Goretzka at the end of the season, with the Bayern Munich midfielder reportedly favouring a move to the Emirates. The German is expected to become a free agent, which significantly increases his appeal across Europe.

Given his quality and vast experience, Goretzka is unlikely to be short of suitors. His pedigree at the highest level makes him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking proven performers. Arsenal have been tracking him and view him as the type of experienced profile capable of strengthening their squad. His winning background is seen as a valuable asset.

Growing Competition for His Signature

In the summer, Goretzka will have the freedom to choose the club that best suits his ambitions. Several teams are monitoring his situation closely. Arsenal would welcome the opportunity to secure his services, but the race is becoming increasingly competitive.

Tottenham and Juventus were already regarded as significant rivals in the pursuit of the midfielder. However, fresh competition has now emerged. As reported by Bulinews, Inter Milan is set to join the battle for his signature.

Inter are keen to reinforce their squad at the end of the campaign. Like many clubs interested in Goretzka, they believe his experience and leadership qualities could elevate their team. His composure in high-pressure situations and familiarity with elite competition make him a desirable target.

Premier League Appeal

Goretzka may feel he still has much to offer at the highest level. A move to the Premier League could provide a new challenge at this stage of his career. Testing himself in England would represent a significant step and an opportunity to showcase his ability in one of the world’s most competitive leagues.

For Arsenal, securing such an accomplished midfielder on a free transfer would represent a strategic coup. Yet with multiple clubs circling, the final decision will rest with the player as he weighs up his next move.