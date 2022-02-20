Inter Milan joins Arsenal in the race for Ligue 1 striker

Inter Milan wants to sign Jonathan David as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

The Canadian striker has been delivering some top-class performances for Lille in Ligue 1.

However, he is destined for the top of the game and should sign for a much bigger European club soon.

Standard Sports reports that Arsenal has been scouting him with the Gunners keen to improve their attacking options.

After deciding against signing a striker in the last transfer window, they will bolster that position in the summer.

David is one of the finest options on their wishlist.

However, they are not the only club that wants his signature and Todofichajes claims Inter Milan is also keen to sign him.

The Italians could cash in on Martinez for the right price and they would invest a part of the sum on David.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been improving and he has done very well in his career for a 22-year-old.

At Arsenal, he would get the right coaching and environment to become even more lethal in front of goal.

Hopefully, if he prefers to move to England, that would make things easier for Arsenal.

