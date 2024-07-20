Inter Milan joins the race for coveted Arsenal defender

With Arsenal closing in on signing Riccardo Calafiori, they are likely to allow Jakub Kiwior to leave the club.

The Polish defender has been highly sought-after during this transfer window, with several clubs expressing interest in him.

During negotiations to sell Calafiori to Arsenal, Bologna discussed the possibility of signing Kiwior. Additionally, Juventus and Napoli have shown interest in him in recent weeks.

A report from Football Italia indicates that more clubs are now joining the race for his signature, including Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are actively seeking new defenders, especially after losing Juan Cabal to Juventus.

Inter Milan has now turned their attention to Kiwior and will make a move to sign him if Arsenal makes him available for transfer.

Kiwior is not interested in moving to Bologna, but he might consider joining a top Italian club like Inter Milan, where he has the potential to win silverware such as the Scudetto.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Calafiori joins us, we might have to sell Kiwior because he will struggle to play games for us.

But for now, we need to focus on getting the Calafiori deal over the line as soon as possible.