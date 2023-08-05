Inter Milan keen on another Arsenal player other than Balogun

Inter Milan has shown significant interest in acquiring Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent weeks as they look to strengthen their defence. The Japanese international is no stranger to Serie A, having previously played for Bologna before making the move to Arsenal.

While at Arsenal, Tomiyasu has faced some injury issues, but when fit, he has proven to be a key player for the club. Despite reports claiming that Arsenal rejected Inter’s initial inquiry and deemed Tomiyasu untouchable, the Italian club remains undeterred.

According to Sport Witness, Inter Milan considers Tomiyasu a player they genuinely need, and he is considered one of their top targets in this transfer window. The club views him as a favourite for reinforcement and is intent on pursuing his signature.

Inter Milan will continue their efforts to add Tomiyasu to their squad and will likely make another attempt to strike a deal with Arsenal. With the belief that Tomiyasu can significantly bolster their defence, the Italian club remains committed to securing his services before the transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is a good player, so we do not expect Inter to back down on their bid to sign him easily.

However, as long as we see him as an important player in our squad, we expect to keep him.

Hopefully, he will stay fit for a longer period of time in this campaign and perform better for us.

