Inter Milan make a contract offer to high profile Arsenal target

Inter Milan has become the latest team to show interest in Edinson Cavani as the Uruguayan edges towards becoming a free agent in the summer, reports TuttoSport.

The same report also claims that Cavani is one of many strikers that Arsenal is considering making a move for as they prepare for life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal knows that there is a real chance that Aubameyang will jump ship this summer or run down his current deal, but the Gunners would prefer to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Cavani is out of contract at PSG when this season ends and he has been considering proposals from several teams since the last transfer window.

The Uruguayan reportedly wants to see if he can win the Champions League with PSG this season before choosing where his future lies, but Arsenal could miss out on signing him.

This is because Inter Milan is also serious about landing the former Napoli man as a replacement for Barcelona-bound Lautaro Martinez, and they have made an offer to him already states TuttoSport.

PSG is already planning to replace Cavani with Mauro Icardi from Inter and the Italians would only have Romelu Lukaku as a striker if they sell their two Argentinians.

If Arsenal can end the season in a European place, they might have a fighting chance to sign Cavani, otherwise, it would be extremely tough for them.