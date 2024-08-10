Inter Milan make contact with Arsenal over potential defender transfer

Inter Milan is interested in adding Jakub Kiwior to their squad in this transfer window and has contacted Arsenal about signing the Polish star.

Several top Italian clubs have shown interest in Kiwior over the past few seasons, but Arsenal managed to sign him last year.

Kiwior has emerged as a top talent for Arsenal, particularly following his performances in the second half of last season.

Despite having him and Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal further strengthened their squad by bringing in Riccardo Calafiori during this transfer window.

The Italian defender is a talented left-footer who could potentially break into Arsenal’s first team.

This could push Kiwior further down the pecking order, making him a target for Serie A teams interested in signing the former Spezia player.

According to a report in The Sun, Inter Milan is the latest club to show serious interest in him.

As the defending champions of Italy with arguably the best squad in the league, Kiwior might be tempted by the move.

However, Arsenal is aiming for a strong squad with depth and quality, and they could block his transfer to the Serie A side.

Kiwior did well in the second half of last season, and we need to keep him for at least one more campaign to ensure that he deserves to be sold.

