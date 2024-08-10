Inter Milan make contact with Arsenal over potential defender transfer

Inter Milan is interested in adding Jakub Kiwior to their squad in this transfer window and has contacted Arsenal about signing the Polish star.
Several top Italian clubs have shown interest in Kiwior over the past few seasons, but Arsenal managed to sign him last year.
Kiwior has emerged as a top talent for Arsenal, particularly following his performances in the second half of last season.
Despite having him and Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal further strengthened their squad by bringing in Riccardo Calafiori during this transfer window.
The Italian defender is a talented left-footer who could potentially break into Arsenal’s first team.
This could push Kiwior further down the pecking order, making him a target for Serie A teams interested in signing the former Spezia player.
According to a report in The Sun, Inter Milan is the latest club to show serious interest in him.
As the defending champions of Italy with arguably the best squad in the league, Kiwior might be tempted by the move.
However, Arsenal is aiming for a strong squad with depth and quality, and they could block his transfer to the Serie A side.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior did well in the second half of last season, and we need to keep him for at least one more campaign to ensure that he deserves to be sold.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
My guess is they want a loan with an option to buy but no obligation.
A straight up sale or go fish in another pond.
We cannot let him go at this time. The risk is too great with Tomi currently out and being injury prone, Zinny not often up to the task, Timber’s performance as a LB uncertain, and Calafiori not having kicked a ball in the PL yet.
We disagree. I think we can and should. I don’t quite follow the logic of “Calafiori not having kicked a ball in the PL yet” as being a reason not to get him kicking the ball asap.
I’m sure Arsenal didn’t pay a reported £42m including add-ons for him to warm the benches – or luxury player seats now – at The Emirates.
Assuming he’s fit he should run about the pitch like the rest of them, preferably against Wolves on 17 August. Calafiori is not a fine Italian ornament but an expensive asset who needs to be utilised.
Arsenal needs to sell players in this window. As with their buying, they’ve managed only one so far (ESR) – and one probable (Eddie, fingers crossed). That isn’t nearly enough.
The likes of Ramsdale and Kiwior amongst others should be offloaded if at all possible. If Inter (or whoever) are interested (and reports have suggested various amounts up to £30m or so) then Arsenal should take it if offered, in my opinion. Let’s not have an “Eddie MkII” at this stage. We need bums off seats, not on them.