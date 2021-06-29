Inter Milan makes Arsenal man one of two Premier League targets

Inter Milan is intent on signing Hector Bellerin and they have already decided the amount they will set aside for his signature.

The Spanish right-back has emerged as one player Arsenal could cash in on this summer and Todofichajes says he will head to Milan.

Inter expects to sell Achraf Hakimi to PSG for 70m euros and the report says they will use some part of that fee to shop in the Premier League.

The Italian champions might also lose Christian Eriksen permanently or for an extended period after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 for Denmark.

They will target Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek as his replacement before next season starts.

The report says although Bellerin has two more seasons left on his current deal, Arsenal is prepared to sell him for the right price.

The Gunners have valued him at around €25M, an amount that Inter will conveniently pay when Hakimi leaves.

Bellerin saw Calum Chambers selected ahead of him towards the end of last season and he would not want to remain at Arsenal to play behind the Englishman.

Selling him would go a long way in boosting Arsenal’s transfer kitty and they can now strengthen other parts of their squad.