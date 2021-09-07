Inter Milan makes good progress in their bid to sign Arsenal target

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Andre Onana to Inter Milan as the Italians intensify efforts to sign him.

The Cameroonian could leave Ajax for free next summer and he is a goalkeeper that has been on Arsenal’s radar.

The Sun reported earlier last month that Arsenal’s interest in him is still strong even though they face competition from top clubs.

The Gunners have since signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United to provide cover and competition for Bernd Leno.

The German has struggled for consistency and his poor form in the last campaign made Arsenal regret selling Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

Ramsdale could usurp him to become the Arsenal first choice in this campaign.

He also has an expiring contract and could leave the club next summer, which makes signing Onana an excellent decision.

However, Inter Milan is set to beat the Gunners to his signature with Todofichajes claiming that they want him to replace Samir Handanovic.

Handanovic remains their first choice, but he won’t play forever and the report says they believe Onana is the perfect player to compete for the number one role with him.

It claims that the Italians have advanced their interest and could sign him for a fee in the winter transfer window.