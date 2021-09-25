Inter Milan not willing to meet Arsenal’s asking price for unsettled star

Inter Milan remains keen to add Bernd Leno to their squad and they could move for the German in the winter transfer window, but they will not pay Arsenal’s asking price.

The Gunners signed Aaron Ramsdale in the last transfer window and the Englishman is expected to become his long-term number one.

Leno also has an expiring contract at the Emirates and he isn’t expected to sign an extension to it.

Todofichajes says Inter wants him to replace Samir Handanovic in their goal from next season.

They could move for him in the January transfer window, but Arsenal values him at 22m euros.

That hasn’t stopped the Italians from making plans to sign him, but the report insists that they will pay significantly less than that for his signature.

The Italians also have an interest in the signature of Andre Onana, but Leno is the goalkeeper that they want to be in their goal from next season.

Arsenal knows they will struggle to convince Leno to stay as number two behind Ramsdale and their best option might be to get the most money that they can from the sale of the German.

Ramsdale has been in goal for Arsenal’s last two league matches and they have kept a clean sheet in each game.