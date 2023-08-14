Inter Milan ready to put large portion of summer budget on Tomiyasu

Despite Arsenal’s firm stance that Takehiro Tomiyasu is not available for transfer, Inter Milan remains persistent in their pursuit of the defender, disregarding the warning.

Mikel Arteta highly values the Japan international and deems him as a crucial asset, thus ruling out any possibility of his departure during this transfer window.

Nevertheless, Inter is resolute in its interest and has placed Tomiyasu at the forefront of its list of targeted defenders.

Even though Arsenal rejected their initial approach, FC Inter 1908 has reported that Inter is gearing up to make another attempt. They are allocating a significant portion of their transfer budget for this summer with the intention of securing Tomiyasu’s signature.

Inter is optimistic that a substantial offer could tempt Arsenal into considering the sale of one of their most dependable squad members. Despite Arsenal’s assertion of Tomiyasu’s untouchable status, Inter is determined to test their resolve.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of the finest defenders in our squad and he can play on both flanks, making him a player we certainly do not want to lose for whatever reason.

He may not be a starter, but he is one of the best options we have off the bench in the squad now.

Losing him will mean we need one more defender to strengthen the group.