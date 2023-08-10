Inter Milan refuses to give up on signing Arsenal man

Inter Milan is persisting in their pursuit of signing Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, despite the Gunners issuing a hands-off warning.

Since his arrival at the Emirates in the previous campaign, the Japan international has emerged as a pivotal figure within Arsenal’s ranks. Although he has faced injury setbacks, his capability and versatility across the defensive positions have consistently earned him opportunities on the field.

Tomiyasu’s experience and adaptability, including his previous tenure with Bologna in Serie A, render him an appealing prospect for Inter Milan. The Italian club is eager to integrate him into their squad, undeterred by Arsenal’s reluctance to part ways with the player.

Arsenal remains steadfast in their determination to retain Tomiyasu beyond the current summer window. Despite the Gunners’ stance, Inter Milan remains committed to securing his services. FC Inter1908 has disclosed their willingness to offer 20 million euros for the acquisition of the defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is not for sale and it is very important that we maintain this stance until the transfer window closes.

The defender has a lot more to contribute to our game and we simply cannot even listen to an offer for his signature now.

