Inter Milan remain keen to swap former Premier League star for Xhaka

Tuttosports via Sun Sport claims that Inter Milan remains keen to swap Christian Eriksen with Granit Xhaka.

Erikson moved from Tottenham to the Italian side in the last January transfer window.

His move was expected to be an upward-step type of transfer, but it has turned out to be the wrong decision.

The Dane isn’t what the Italians expected to get when they made their move for him, and they are looking to offload him soon.

The report says that Inter hope to sell him for £27 million, but with only a few teams able to land him for that fee, they are also open to a swap deal.

Arsenal has a player that they like and that is Xhaka. Antonio Conte will be open to receiving the Swiss midfielder in exchange for the Dane.

Xhaka has been a key part of the Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta with the Spaniard trusting him to lead his midfield despite the signing of Thomas Partey.

He hasn’t been in the best of form recently and he has been criticized by some of the club’s fans.

Arsenal has also struggled with creativity which makes Eriksen an ideal candidate, however, his history with Tottenham might be a problem.