Inter Milan reported to be regularly talking to Arsenal transfer target

Inter Milan are regularly keeping in touch with Napoli forward Dries Mertens as they look to sign the attacker ahead of Arsenal claims Italian media outfit CalcioMercato.

Mertens, the report claims, is one of Arsenal’s key targets as the new transfer window nears its opening.

The Gunners face uncertainty over the future of their top strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, however, regardless of what happens with both strikers, the Gunners still fancy signing Mertens.

Mertens will be a free agent at the end of this season and several teams have been looking to take him away from Naples.

Mikel Arteta is keen and wants to add the experienced forward to his team that is dominated by youngsters.

However, the Gunners face competition from Chelsea and other top European sides.

CalcioMercato claims that Inter has been contacting him regularly to make sure that he chooses them. The Italians are trying to convince him that he need not go too far to sign for a good team as they will offer him the chance to finish his career at the top.

Mertens is reportedly thinking about a move to the Premier League which gives Arsenal an advantage, but they will still face competition from Chelsea, and and their manager Frank Lampard has reportedly spoken to the player.