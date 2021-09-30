Inter Milan set to dash Leno’s hopes of leaving Arsenal for a new start

Bernd Leno has been handed a blow in his bid to leave Arsenal for Inter Milan, as the Italians are now looking to sign another goalkeeper instead.

Tuttosport via Sempre Inter reports that the Nerazzurri has prioritised the signature of Andre Onana from Ajax.

They are moving for the Cameroonian because they can sign him for free in the summer.

The report claims they prefer to make him the heir to Samir Handanovic instead of targeting a move for Leno.

The German goalie had hoped that the Italians would rescue him from his Arsenal nightmare that has seen him lose his place to Aaron Ramsdale.

However, the report claims Inter believes he would be too expensive and his wages would also be too much for them to pay.

Their move for Onana also means that Arsenal will miss out on the goalie who they want to replace Leno with when he eventually leaves them.

Onana will be a free agent in the summer and the Gunners had been hoping to tempt him with a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal can still offer him more money than he would earn at Inter, however, the Gunners will not want to bench their big-money signing, Ramsdale for the Cameroonian.