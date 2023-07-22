Inter Milan set to send representative to speak with Arsenal over Balogun

Inter Milan is currently in search of a new striker and has identified Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun as one of their key targets for the position. The American forward is considered an important option for Inter, who are also interested in adding Alvaro Morata to their squad in the current transfer window.

Following the failed pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, Inter has intensified their efforts to secure the signature of Balogun in recent weeks. The Italian club is willing to work out a deal with Arsenal to acquire the young striker.

According to a report from FC Inter News, Inter is prepared to send representatives to New York to negotiate the transfer of Balogun.

If Inter demonstrates enough seriousness and commitment to completing the deal, Arsenal may be willing to offer a discount to facilitate an agreement between the two clubs.

Inter Milan’s pursuit of Balogun, along with their interest in Morata, indicates their ambition to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season, especially after their recent success in reaching the UEFA Champions League final. As negotiations unfold, both clubs will likely work towards finding common ground to potentially complete the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is one of our most valuable young players after his superb loan spell at Reims last season and we should get as much money as we can from his departure.

But we will be stuck with him if we ask for too much money and that would make no sense, considering he probably is not in our first team plans.

