Inter Milan star reveals how he came close to joining Arsenal

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski has revealed that he could have joined Arsenal and several other clubs if Napoli had agreed to sell him.

Zielinski, who is now 30, moved to Inter Milan as a free agent at the start of this season after spending nearly a decade at Napoli. During his time with the Naples club, some of the top teams in England, including Arsenal and Liverpool, expressed interest in signing the Poland international.

Napoli refused to sell, and they would eventually lose him for nothing, but the midfielder has now opened up on some of the moves he could have made and said, as quoted by Goal.com:

“Liverpool sent a private jet to Florence for me and I flew with my agent Bartlomiej Bolek – we drove up to [Jurgen] Klopp’s house afterwards, we had a great conversation. It was the first time I had flown like that. He said that for him I was a mix of [Ilkay] Gundogan and [Cesc] Fabregas.

“We watched a Premier League match at his place on his giant TV, I had never seen anything like that either. Arsenal were closer to realisation than Barcelona because De Laurentiis didn’t want a few boys from La Masia in return.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zielinski has been one of the best players in Serie A since he played for Udinese and could have strengthened our midfield.

However, while he did not join us, we have signed some terrific players who have made our team stronger and better over the years.

He is too old now and we have a solid midfield which is one of the most competitive in England.

ADMIN COMMENT

