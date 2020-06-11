Inter Milan still wants Hector Bellerin and two Spanish teams are named as suitors too

Inter Milan has been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin before and a new report via FC Inter News is claiming that the defender is still on their minds.

Bellerin is one of the most senior players at Arsenal, but injury has ravaged him in recent seasons.

It has been a struggle for him to stay fit for long periods recently as he continues to suffer from one injury or the other.

However, he remains one of the key players at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta also seems to be a fan.

That hasn’t stopped teams from looking to sign him and Inter Milan remains one of the teams with the strongest interest in him.

Antonio Conte wants him to man the right side of his defence, but the report from FC Inter News claims that signing Bellerin isn’t a priority for the Serie A side, but the Italians are not the only team looking to sign him.

It further names two Spanish teams that also have an interest in the Spaniard, claiming that Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have also enquired about him in recent weeks.

When fit, Bellerin is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and Arteta won’t want to lose such an influential player as he looks to rebuild the Arsenal team.