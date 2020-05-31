Inter Milan to include smart clause in Mauro Icardi deal – something Arsenal can learn from

Arsenal could do well to copy Inter on this.

Inter Milan are reportedly set to insist on an anti-Juventus clause when they finalise the sale of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina international has been on loan at PSG this season and performed surprisingly well after a difficult end to his time at Inter, and it now looks like he could make his stay a permanent one.

And according to Goal, Inter will look to include a future clause that means they are reimbursed further if PSG sell Icardi to their rivals Juventus at any point in the future.

I don’t know about you, but the first thing I thought when I saw that is that Arsenal could have done with that kind of thinking a few times in recent years.

Most notably, we were hurt when Cesc Fabregas only ended up spending three seasons back at his boyhood club Barcelona before returning to the Premier League with our rivals Chelsea.

The Spaniard won two Premier League titles with the Blues, and while there’s not enough money in the world to deal with the emotional trauma of seeing our former captain playing and winning in the colours of our rivals, it does seem like at least having a clause in place might help stop this kind of thing happening again.

In fairness, most of our wounds have been self-inflicted as we also sold the likes of Ashley Cole, Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez directly to our rivals. Emmanuel Adebayor ended up at Tottenham, and though this came via a spell at Manchester City, it was certainly more of a blow seeing our former striker firing the goals in for our north London neighbours.

Let’s hope Arsenal can look at this kind of deal Inter seem to be striking up and learn from it, as we’re bound to suffer more hurt in the transfer market otherwise. If we can’t keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for instance, it would at least be that bit more comforting to sell him to someone like Barcelona without as much fear that he might just end up back in England with Chelsea or Manchester United at some point in the near future.