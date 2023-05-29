Inter Milan turns their attention to in-form Arsenal loanee

Inter Milan has reportedly joined AC Milan in expressing interest in Arsenal’s young striker, Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old had a successful loan spell at Reims in the current season, scoring double-digit goals in the French top flight.

Despite his promising performances, it appears that Arsenal may not have had concrete plans for Balogun to develop and flourish within the club. Consequently, Arsenal could be open to offloading him for the right price, which has attracted attention from several clubs.

Gazzetta reports that Inter Milan has identified Balogun as an important summer target as they seek to find a replacement for Joaquin Correa. Correa has struggled with injuries during his time at the Milan club, and they are planning to part ways with him at the end of the current Italian season.

This development suggests that both Milan clubs are interested in acquiring Balogun’s services, indicating his growing reputation and potential in European football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are very likely to offload Balogun at the end of this term because he will not sit on the bench at the Emirates again and the attacker is possibly not good enough to lead the line for us in the Premier League.

The more suitors he has, the better our chances of making good money from his departure and we would be smart to keep our options open on the move.

