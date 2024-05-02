Inter Milan VP hints they will challenge Arsenal for impressive striker

Interest in Joshua Zirkzee from top European clubs is growing, and the striker could be on the move in the summer.

Arsenal has been monitoring him this season, and he remains on their shortlist as they consider which striker to sign in the summer.

While the Dutchman may not be the most prolific forward, he is still one of the standout players in Serie A.

His goals and overall contribution have played a significant role in Bologna’s push for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal is keen on his profile, but they are not the only ones. Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti has hinted that they are also interested in signing him.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Zirkzee is a great champion.

‘We are talking about a young, talented, intelligent, physically very strong player.

‘Someone like that would be useful to any great team aiming for important goals.

‘Let’s see… if the opportunity arises we can think about it.

‘With Zirkzee, Lautaro [Martinez] and [Marcus] Thuram we would have a young and strong attack. They would give us peace of mind.’

Zirkzee has established himself as one of the best strikers in Italy, so it is not surprising that one of the country’s top clubs wants to add him to its squad.

That will not stop us from winning the race for his signature if we get serious about signing him.

