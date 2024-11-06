Inter Milan vs Arsenal player ratings – No outstanding performance

Arsenal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their Champions League clash with Inter Milan this evening. Here are our player ratings:
David Raya – 5.5
Had little to do most of the night and couldn’t do much to prevent the penalty.
Ben White – 5.5
Solid in defense with few threats from Inter, but could have contributed more offensively.
William Saliba – 6.5
Handled Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram well and pushed forward when Inter dropped deep.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6.0
Worked hard defensively but couldn’t capitalise on any of Arsenal’s numerous corners.
Jurrien Timber – 6.0
Looked comfortable and made promising runs on the left, though nothing particularly impactful.
Mikel Merino – 6.0
Played well in the first half but conceded an unlucky penalty. He’ll be disappointed to have been subbed at halftime.
Thomas Partey – 6.0
Neat in possession but could have done more to drive creativity when Arsenal dominated in the second half.
Kai Havertz – 6.5
Looked the most likely to score for Arsenal and was unfortunate not to get a goal.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5
He troubled Inter’s defence all night, and his corners were dangerous, deserving a better final touch.
Leandro Trossard – 5.5
Struggled to make an impact as a number nine; he continues to look more effective as a super-sub than a starter.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.0
Played too cautiously against Denzel Dumfries, opting for back passes rather than challenging his marker.
Substitutes
Gabriel Jesus – 5.5
Came on to spark the attack but offered little to change Arsenal’s fortunes.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0
Sent in some dangerous crosses, but Inter’s defence managed to clear them consistently.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0
An exciting young talent who looked most likely among the substitutes to grab an equaliser.
Martin Odegaard – N/A
Not enough time on the field to make a notable impact.