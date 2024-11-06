Inter Milan vs Arsenal player ratings – No outstanding performance

Arsenal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their Champions League clash with Inter Milan this evening. Here are our player ratings:

David Raya – 5.5

Had little to do most of the night and couldn’t do much to prevent the penalty.

Ben White – 5.5

Solid in defense with few threats from Inter, but could have contributed more offensively.

William Saliba – 6.5

Handled Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram well and pushed forward when Inter dropped deep.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 6.0

Worked hard defensively but couldn’t capitalise on any of Arsenal’s numerous corners.

Jurrien Timber – 6.0

Looked comfortable and made promising runs on the left, though nothing particularly impactful.

Mikel Merino – 6.0

Played well in the first half but conceded an unlucky penalty. He’ll be disappointed to have been subbed at halftime.

Thomas Partey – 6.0

Neat in possession but could have done more to drive creativity when Arsenal dominated in the second half.

Kai Havertz – 6.5

Looked the most likely to score for Arsenal and was unfortunate not to get a goal.

Bukayo Saka – 6.5

He troubled Inter’s defence all night, and his corners were dangerous, deserving a better final touch.

Leandro Trossard – 5.5

Struggled to make an impact as a number nine; he continues to look more effective as a super-sub than a starter.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.0

Played too cautiously against Denzel Dumfries, opting for back passes rather than challenging his marker.

Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus – 5.5

Came on to spark the attack but offered little to change Arsenal’s fortunes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0

Sent in some dangerous crosses, but Inter’s defence managed to clear them consistently.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0

An exciting young talent who looked most likely among the substitutes to grab an equaliser.

Martin Odegaard – N/A

Not enough time on the field to make a notable impact.