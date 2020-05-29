Inter Milan want Alexandre Lacazette if they sell Lautaro Martinez

Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal has been a subject of discussion for some time now.

The Frenchman hasn’t been convincing enough to be trusted by Mikel Arteta and during the lockdown; he attracted widespread condemnation for his off-field antics.

He appears to be nearer the exit door at the Emirates with Atletico Madrid, one of the teams looking to sign him.

A new report from France via Le10Sport is claiming that Inter Milan has made the former Lyon man a summer target as they prepare to sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona.

The Italians want to keep Martinez, however, should Barcelona trigger his release clause or should he force a move away, they would have no choice but to let him leave and find a replacement for him.

The report claims that the Italians have made Alexandre Lacazette one of their targets to replace the Argentinean.

Inter has targeted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before now as well and it remains to be seen if they would abandon making a move for Auba who might be too expensive when his wage demands are added to the figures.

Lacazette remains a key member of the Arsenal squad, but no one knows the plans that Arteta has for the summer and the Spaniard might decide to cash in on him.